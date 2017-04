It is hard

To forget

To apologize

To save money

To be unselfish

To avoid mistakes

To keep out of a rut

To begin all over again

To make the best of all things

To keep your temper at all times

To think first and act afterwards

To maintain a high standard

To keep on keeping on

To shoulder blame

To be charitable

To admit error

To take advice

To forgive

But it pays!

– based on Matthew 7:1-2

SOURCE: www.inspirationalarchive.com