Laboracay Partygoers Encouraged to Witness Town Fiesta

The local tourism office of Malay is eyeing to attract Laboracay partygoers to its annual town fiesta dubbed “Fiesta de Obreros” on May 1.

Laboracay is a week-long festival in this world-famed island in line with the Labor Day celebration.

Often visited for series of summer events and parties, the Malay Tourism Office wants Laboracay as a showcase of Malay culture as well.

“We want our tourists to experience the other side of Boracay,” said Rex Aguirre, in-charge of the Culture and the Arts and Special Events of Malay Municipal Tourism Office.

With an expected 60,000 arrivals for the Laboracay week, Aguirre eyed to bring a large number of visitors to experience the town’s fiesta.

“We are more than just Boracay. We want tourists to know that mainland Malay is also a destination worth visiting,” said Aguirre.

This year’s festival highlight is the street-dancing competition on May 1 which will showcase the different traditions and products of Malay, said Aguirre.

Thirteen groups representing different barangays in Malay will join the said cultural presentation.

A special tour activity is also organized for visitors wanting to visit Malay’s tourism sites including the Motag Living Museum, Pangihan Cave, Malay Ecopark and Nabaoy River, according to Aguirre. The Living Museum is the only interactive cultural museum in the country.

Meanwhile, Tourism and Promotions Board Chief Operating Officer Cesar Montano is expected to grace the event. (PNA)

KVBERMEJO