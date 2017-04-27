local-peso

More Than 2, 000 Job Vacancies in Capitol Labor Day Job Fair 2017

Date Posted: April 27, 2017 | By Press Release

More than 2,000 jobs will be open for the annual Labor Day Job Fair this year. This will be held at Capitol Social Hall on May 1.

As of April 21, Public Employment Services Office (PESO) has listed over 2, 520 job hiring from 32 private companies.

According to PESO Employment Officer-Designate Julius Chua, this is a great opportunity for job seekers to get hired on-the-spot.

Chua added that job seekers must register at philjob.net prior to the job fair, in order to have a good view of the current job vacancies and for a smoother process.

As of press time, PESO has listed over 335 registrants of the online portal.

Chua is expecting a huge number of job seekers this year.

PESO holds a total of six jobs fair this year, including an Overseas employment fair last July 9.

