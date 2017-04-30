More Than a Thousand Join First Provincial Youth Fair

Over 1000 students coming from different high schools and universities attended the first provincial youth fair in Central Visayas hosted by the Cebu Provincial Youth Council (PYC) along with more than 20 government agencies and non-government organizations (NGOs) at the Robinson’s Galleria last Wednesday, April 26.

With the theme “Valuing the Importance of Youth Participation in Local Governance”, the fair aimed to encourage the youth to register for the upcoming Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections.

Amid moves of postponing the SK elections, PYC head Charlton James Canoy honored the National Youth Commission (NYC)’s request to create a youth fair to showcase the different government agencies and services in the country.

“Every year na ni siya. After Cebu, we are going to conduct this along with the Regional Youth Affairs Council (RYAC) fairs in Bohol, Siquijor and Negros as well,” Canoy said.

Gracing the fair was Cebu’s very own 1st lady of the Province, Mrs. Jobelle A. Davide, who presented her views on pressing social challenges of the youth.

“Stand up and be counted, stand up for the right things. You are not invisible; you are born for a purpose,” Mrs. Davide said.

Mrs. Davide also shared to the young attendees her skills in social entrepreneurship, adding that enterprise also contributes in developing the community while making a profit.

“Like in Argao, the province helped revive the skill for weaving the cloth called ‘hablon’ since it’s a dying practice but it is part of the municipality’s custom,” she said.