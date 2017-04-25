Palaro Guests Encouraged to Visit ASEAN Info Kiosk

The Palarong Pambansa guests, technical officials and athletes on Monday were encouraged to visit the ASEAN information kiosk during the annual sporting event hosted by Antique province from April 23-29.

Philippine Information Agency Regional Director Janet Mesa during the formal opening of the information kiosk with Antique Board Member Fernando Corvera on Sunday, said that the small space inside the Binirayan Sports Complex has available reading materials as well as video which could be a vast resource of information.

She further said that the information kiosk is part of the activities being undertaken with the Philippines being this year’s host of the 50th Asean meeting that has a theme, “Partnering for change, engaging the world”. (AJPetinglay/PNA)