RipeConcepts Selects Globe Business to Increase Operational Efficiency

International creative, marketing, and tech agency RipeConcepts tapped Globe Business, the corporate information and communications technology arm of Globe Telecom, for the use of G Suite, and leased-line direct internet to maximize business efficiency.

Through its partnership with Globe Business, RipeConcepts was able to acquire 250 G Suite licenses that allow its employees to work better together via secure and reliable workplace tools for email, calendar, text and video chat, document creation, project websites, and online storage and sync.

“RipeConcepts’ way of doing business with customers and delivering its services is, for the most part, online. Email communication plays a vital role and is crucial to our operations. With G Suite and leased-line direct internet provided by Globe, RipeConcepts’ employees can easily access, store, transmit, and manipulate information, application and files virtually anywhere,” shared Miles Nepomuceno, Chief Operations Officer of RipeConcepts.

Founded by two entrepreneurs, RipeConcepts has been making it easy for companies to outsource and send design, web and app development, animation, digital marketing, and staffing jobs its way. The agency has become the go-to resource of a mix of Fortune 500 companies, small and medium businesses, and tech firms globally.

“We thank RipeConcepts for the continued trust and for allowing us to be a step closer to becoming their trusted business advisor. Globe Business helps RipeConcepts manage massive growth and fulfill its customer’s needs through carefully planned delivery of resources at the right place at the right time, thereby taking the company’s success to greater heights. We are glad that G Suite enables RipeConcepts to achieve a more productive and sustainable system,” noted Globe Business Senior Advisor Mike Frausing

Powered by Google Cloud, G Suite allows users to communicate faster and more conveniently with Gmail. It provides storage of up to 30 GB of email per user, advanced spam filtering, lightning-fast message search, integrated text, voice and multi-person video chat.

G Suite users can also arrange meetings and organize schedules with Google Calendar, experience hassle-free file management with Google Drive which can be accessed anytime and anywhere from any device, conduct real-time collaboration with Google Docs and Google Sheets, and make beautiful presentations together with Google Slides.

Moreover, G Suite also empowers employees to create and share website projects and intranet pages even without any programming skills or technical support through Google Sites, connect with the right people, ideas, and information with Google+, and manage business critical information with Google Vault retention, archiving, and eDiscovery tool. Read more about G Suite, or contact your Globe Business Account Manager to learn more.