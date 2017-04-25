Simple Ideas to Get in Shape for Summer

(BPT) – Getting in shape for summer is more than just feeling good in a swimsuit. It’s being healthy so you can participate in all the fun activities that come along with the warmer weather.

From hiking to swimming, you don’t want to miss out on any of the summer fun. Eating right is a great way to ensure you’re healthy and in shape for summer.

Use these easy healthy-eating tips to work your way toward healthier living:

1) Eat a high-protein breakfast

A Tel Aviv University study found that adding whey protein to your breakfast can help you slim down. What’s more, you’ll feel satisfied for longer. Record-setting long distance runner Jordan Hasay eats the same whey-protein-powered breakfast before each of her races. Try out the recipe for yourself: French vanilla BiPro, cinnamon oatmeal, fresh fruit, peanut butter and flax seed.



2) Give your workout routine a jolt

A growing body of research shows that having caffeine before exercise can improve athletic performance, whether you’re lifting weights or doing an endurance workout. A study in the journal “Nutrients” found that cyclists who consumed caffeine were able to pedal for an average of 23 percent longer than other bikers. Another study, from the “European Journal of Sport Science,” indicated that pre-workout caffeine can increase muscular force and power. More research from the “American Journal of Physiology” even shows that consuming caffeine before a workout can help accelerate fat loss!

3) Join a workout challenge

There are all kinds of great fitness challenges online, which offer nutritional tips and workout advice. One of the great things about a challenge is that it not only helps you learn more about nutrition and the gym, but it can also give you a concrete workout schedule. Check out the Summer Jumpstart Challenge at Info.BiProUSA.com/jumpstart.

4) Avoid late night snacking

One of the easiest ways to eat healthier is by cutting out unneeded snacks. If you watch TV at night, it’s pretty easy to grab a bag of chips or microwave a bag of popcorn to eat while sitting on the couch. Try to cut out these unnecessary calories. If you eat a protein-packed, healthy dinner then you shouldn’t feel the need to snack later.

5) Make your desserts healthier

Ok, if you absolutely can’t go without having a late night snack then at least make it as healthy as possible. The recipe below is great because it satisfies your sweet tooth and each serving is just 30 calories.

Frozen Strawberry Yogurt Pops

Ingredients:

1 cup of chopped strawberries

1 cup of Greek yogurt

1/4 cup of strawberry BiPro whey protein isolate

1-2 tablespoons of orange juice

Directions:

Place 1/2 cup of strawberries, yogurt, strawberry BiPro and orange juice in a blender and puree until smooth.

Divide remaining strawberries into desired molds. Pour pureed mixture over chopped fruit.

Insert sticks and freeze for at least 5 hours.

