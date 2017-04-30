Sinacaban Informal Workers Get Financial Assistance from DOLE

Two associations from the informal sector of Sinacaban town in Misamis Occidental get financial assistance worth P544,300 of Kabuhayan program under Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Integrated Livelihood and Emergency Employment Program (DILEEP).

The livelihood projects were Rice Trading as proposed by the 25 beneficiaries of the Colupan Bajo, Cagay-anon and Sinonoc OFW Dependent Association (COLCASI) in the amount of P265,200 and P279,100 worth of checks, representing financial assistance for the Cattle Production project of the 255 constituents of the Federated Rural Improvement Club (FRIC) from 17 different barangays of Sinacaban.

According to the beneficiary associations, they came up with the decision to engage in an income generating project as to provide additional income for their organization and good and quality life to each of their families. Based on the marketing aspect, the COLCASI on Rice Trading will have a good deal with restaurant owners, resorts and small eateries in the municipality as the consumers. The latter can access the store easily because the store outlets will be situated at the nearby areas.

According to the COLCASI President Librada Mercado, through efficient manpower service and proper management of the business, there will be assurance on the sustainability of the project.

Meanwhile for FRIC, cattle production will be implemented and benefited to the FRIC members with 17 cattle to be distributed to 17 barangays. With the age of 2 ½ years, a cow is already in breeding stage and has an average pregnancy period of 280 days. Calf drop will be weaned at least one year of age until the offspring will be ready for dispersal.

Moreover, the said project will increase the population of the cattle and will give continuous supply to the communities. Also, the large animals will directly increase the quantity of manure in the locality which is a good source of organic fertilizers.

In her message, FRIC President Merry Malinao expressed her gratitude to the DOLE 10 Misamis Occidental in bringing livelihood projects to the unemployed and poor families in their locality, “Malipayon kaayo mi dire nga natabangan mi sa gobyerno. Paningkamutan namu ang tanan sa among makaya nga mapalambo ning negosyoha.” (We are very happy that we received help from the Government. We will do our best that we could to make this business grow.)

DOLE 10 Mis. Occ. Provincial Head Leonardo G. Rodrigo said that DILEEP is the DOLE’s contribution to the governments’ agenda of inclusive growth through massive job generation and substantial poverty reduction and reduce the vulnerability of risks of the poor, vulnerable, and marginalized workers.

Vice Mayor Tiu said on behalf of Mayor Cris Mahilac, “Gapasalamat mi dire sa Munisipyo sa Sinacaban sa gihatag na tabang sa gobyerno pinaagi sa DOLE. Hangyoon lang nako nga ayohon pagdala ang proyekto sa tagsa-tagsa ka Association and leave behind the personal interest.” (The Municipality of Sinacaban is thankful for the help extended by the government through DOLE. I will request that each Association will handle their projects well and leave behind any personal interests.)

The Municipality ensured maximum participation in implementation and monitoring of the projects. This turnover was held on 27th of March 2017 at the Sangguniang Bayan Session Hall, Sinacaban Misamis Occidental and was graced by Municipal Vice Mayor Bernandino B. Tiu, Sr. and facilitated by the Public Employment Service Office (PESO) Manager Luviminda Galleto. (Lorraine M. Roa/DOLE MisOcc)