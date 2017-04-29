Singapore-based Interpol Operation Detects Nearly 9,000 Malware-Laden Servers, Compromised Websites

Nearly 9,000 malware-laden servers and hundreds of compromised websites in the ASEAN region were detected, said the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol).

The operation, run out of the Interpol Global Complex for Innovation (IGCI) based in Singapore, brought together investigators from seven countries -Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam – to share information on specific cybercrime situations in each country.

According to the analysis, the affected websites were infected with a malware code which exploited a vulnerability in the website design application.

“Among them were several government websites which may have contained personal data of their citizens,” said the Interpol.

It was noted that the malware-laden servers were involved in targeting financial institutions, spreading ransomware, launching Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks and distributing spam.

The Interpol said a number of phishing website operators were also identified, including one with links to Nigeria. Investigations are still ongoing.

IGCI Executive Director Noboru Nakatani said the operation was a perfect example of how the public and private sectors can work efficiently together in combating cybercrime.

“Sharing intelligence was the basis of the success of this operation, and such cooperation is vital for long term effectiveness in managing cooperation networks for both future operations and day to day activity in combating cybercrime,” he added.

Meanwhile, Interpol highlighted the need for law enforcement to proactively investigate vulnerabilities exploited by cybercriminals, rather than waiting for reports from victims.

Cheng Khee Boon, Commander of Singapore Police Force (SPF) Cybercrime Command said, “SPF will continue to work closely with our ASEAN counterparts and the Interpol community to eradicate criminal activities in the cyberspace.” (Xinhua)