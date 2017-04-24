The Next Level of On-Demand Entertainment with Android TV

Today’s level of connectivity has changed the way we enjoy movies and TV shows. In the past, people had to plan ahead and watch in cinemas, or wait for its premiere on TV. TV series on the other hand used to only be enjoyed on TV at a given schedule.

With the rise of on-demand entertainment, Globe At Home is ushering 1st world home entertainment as they introduce the new Android TV.

“People are becoming savvier and more digitally connected nowadays to the point of preferring to use their devices to enjoy their favorite movies and series. This growing behavior on streaming is becoming more apparent and we want to enable our customers to learn and have access to this,” says Martha Sazon, Senior Vice President of Globe At Home.

Sazon continues that, “with the introduction of the Android TV, we enhance our customers’ entertainment choices, and further upgrade the way by which they enjoy it.”

The Android TV now becomes part of Globe At Home’s portfolio of streaming devices alongside Google Chromecast and Apple TV, allowing customers to enjoy their content on a bigger screen, right in the comfort of their homes. The Android TV gives access to over 1,000,000+ videos, movies, and games from the Google Play Store.

Exclusively available for Globe at Home customers, Android TV can be bundled with Globe At Home plans 1299 and up, for only an additional P200 per month for 24 months. This comes with six months access to Netflix, and NBA League Pass!

It is easy to use: simply plug it into a TV set’s HDMI port, connect to the WiFi, and have access to millions of apps to choose from. Apart from watching movies and TV shows, customers can also play games, listen to music, and surf the web. The Android TV can also make recommendations to customers on what to enjoy based on their past activities.

“With the Android TV, customers can have a wonderful digital lifestyle that they can experience anytime they want,” adds Sazon. “They can be among the first to watch their shows globally, on-demand and without any commercial interruptions. The Android TV just made streaming a whole lot better!”

For more information on Globe At Home, call the hotline at 730-1010, visit any Globe store or at https://shop.globe.com.ph/android-tv. To check the availability of Globe At Home in your area just visit https://checkavailability.globe.com.ph/.