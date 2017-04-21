The Ultimate 7-Day Family Getaway with Norwegian Escape

For families looking to plan their next summer holiday, Norwegian Cruise Line’s newest ship, Norwegian Escape, will be offering 7-day sailing from Miami to the Caribbean and back. Sailings from 3rd June 2017 to 5th August 2017 start from US$849 per person with a range of Free at Sea offerings: specialty dining, shore excursion credits, unlimited open bar for the adults and WiFi minutes.

With more than 25 different dining options, top-class Broadway entertainment and an exciting range of on and off shore activities, guests of all ages are free to create and personalize the perfect holiday itinerary.

FAMILY FRIENDLY SHORE EXCURSIONS

This week-long round-trip cruise will depart from the homeport of Miami, sailing through the Eastern Caribbean and U.S. Virgin Islands where families can experience colorful snorkeling, tropical beaches, fruity drinks and local island music. Families can swim with the dolphins just off the beach of Tortola or go exploring in a 4×4 vehicle in Nassau, Bahamas. Guests can also have close encounters with stingrays on Balmoral Island for an unforgettable experience. For the more leisurely traveler; the white sand beaches, turquoise seas and private islands are the perfect way to enjoy the days spent onshore.

CRUISE LIFE ENTERTAINMENT

Norwegian Escape offers daily onboard entertainment suitable for the entire family. Offerings include dinner shows, live music, comedy performances and the Tony Award winning Broadway musical After Midnight, which highlights jazz band sounds and the electrifying dancing of Harlem’s famous Cotton Club. For some onboard adventure, the aqua park features the world’s first-ever tandem waterslide at sea while the action packed sports complex, located 19 decks above the ocean, includes the Sky Rail Zip tracks and the largest three-level ropes course that are ideal for the adventurers. The Splash Academy for kids, the Guppies Nursery for toddlers and Entourage for the teens will keep the children highly entertained all under the watchful eye of the ship’s certified and professionally trained staff.), whilst parents can spend time relaxing at one of the 2 adult pools or 8 hot tubs.

ON BOARD DINING

Onboard Norwegian Escape, families are free to dine at their own leisure – whenever and wherever they choose. With over 25 choices, guests can discover a new bar or restaurant each day, with a variety of international cuisines and settings such as classic American fare, Spanish inspired bites and dine at the first ever floating Margaritaville at Sea. Travelers can start the morning off at the Garden Café that has floor to ceiling windows, offering endless ocean views while sipping on hot coffee and enjoying a hearty breakfast. Families can dine ocean side at La Cucina, the classic Italian restaurant with homemade pizzas and pastas, or indulge in some Mediterranean tapas at the first-at-sea Pincho Tapas Bar, while watching the sunset.

This cruise holiday offering will bring families together to have some fun, relax, dine and try new adventures. As the newest ship to the fleet, this state-of-the-art vessel offers an immersive 7-day getaway full of well-rounded experiences for families.

To book an award-winning cruise with Norwegian Cruise Line, call +852 2165 6000 (English, Cantonese and Mandarin assistance) contact your preferred travel professional or visit ncl.com.