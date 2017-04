Through me

let there be kind words, a warm smile, and a caring heart.

Through me

let there be a willingness to listen and a readiness to understand.

Through me

let there be dependability, steadfastness, trust and loyalty.

Through me

let there be compassion, forgiveness, mercy and love.

Through me

let there be every quality I find, O Lord, in Thee.

SOURCE: www.inspirationalarchive.com