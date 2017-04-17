Tudela, Samboan Notch First Win in Governor’s Cup Opening

Town mayors squad shines in friendly game

Samboan and Tudela towns drew first blood in the Governor’s Cup 2017 Cebu Province Inter-Cities/Municipalities Basketball Tournament which opened in grandiose fashion last Sunday at the New Cebu Coliseum.

First, the Tudela five carved out a 54-47 win over Pilar in the North Division before Samboan rallied past Oslob, 78-75, in the South Division.

Ernie Belarmino, who waxed hot all night with his medium-range shooting and under goal stab, led the Tudela cagers with 18 points while Rainhard Luzano added eight.

Tudela was trailing by three points, 42-45, midway through the final period before Luzano and Belarmino joined hands to seal their first victory.

The tournament which drew 38 teams from various towns and promised a whopping top prize of P500,000 aims to discover and develop young talents aged 21 years old and below.

The league is part of the grassroots development program of the Cebu Provincial Sports Commission led by its Executive Director lawyer Ramil Abing.

Gov. Hilario P. Davide III thanked all town mayors for supporting the tournament.

Develop Athletes’ Character

“This tournament aims to look for new talents and develop the character and values of our youth,” Davide said in his welcome address.

In order for the tournament to reflect the aspiration of the province, Davide said he would propose renaming the league next year to “Kalambuan Cup”.

“Kalambuan sa Matag Sugbuanon (Progress for Every Cebuano)” encapsulates the mission and vision of the administration of Davide in its pursuit of public service guided by the principles of participatory governance and transparency.

For her part, Vice Gov. Agnes recognized the values and benefits of what sports could bring about.

“The importance of sports cannot be overstated. It is best measured by the benefits that it brings. The benefits are aplenty. It goes without saying that sports develop our psycho-motor skills. The promotion of camaraderie with 38 local government units working together to make the Governor’s Cup a success,” she said.

The development of self confidence among athletes, inculcation of discipline and team work are also some of the important things one learns in sports, she added.

Best Attitude

“Team work is the best attitude we develop in joining sports. This is a trade that is mostly needed in our workplace. Sports teach us the value of humility and healthy competition on how to accept defeat, rejoice in victory and yet remain humble,” Magpale said.

The vice governor is hopeful that the league would be institutionalized as it could be a venue to discover new talents, who could follow the footsteps of PBA legend Ramon Fernandez now commissioner of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

In the best muse competition, Kathleen Mae Lendio of Danao City was crowned Miss Governor’s Cup North while Natalie Shaw of Talisay City won the title as Miss Governor’s Cup South.

Special Awards

During the opening ceremony, special awards were also handed out. These include the early bird won by Borbon town while best in uniform went to Mandaue City.

To spice up the opening, the Mayors squad fended off the Board Members team, 64-61 in an exhibition match.

It was a see-saw battle almost all throughout the game, though the Board Members team was able to erect a 12-point lead early in the second quarter.

But the razzle-dazzle plays of Bogo City Mayor Carlo Jose Martinez and Tuburan Mayor Democrito Diamante aided by the steady hands of Boljoon Mayor Merlou Derama kept their team afloat until the final buzzer.

Celestino Martinez III and Sun Shimura topscored the losing side with 13 and 12 points respectively.

Derama showed the way for the Mayors team with 11 points while Martinez and Diamante added eight apiece.

The opening ceremony was also graced by PSC Commissioner Fernandez, lawyer Baldomero Estenzo and Lorenzo Chao Sy, all serve as league advisers. (Kelvin Cañizares/photo by Edgar Florita/videos Rainer Bangcali and Eraldito Paña)

