Uber Aims to Roll Out Network of Flying Cars by 2020

Uber Chief Product Officer Jeff Holden has declared that the goal of making cars fly that humanity has dreamed of for decades, is now within reach, saying that the company will present a network of such vehicles by 2020.

Uber Technologies intends to set up networks of flying cars in Dallas, Texas and Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Holden announced during the Elevate Summit in Dallas on Tuesday.

“Flying cars have been promised for decades, but are arriving now,” Holden said. “Urban aviation is a natural next step for Uber in this pursuit, which is why we are working to make push a button, get a flight a reality.”

Holden noted that Uber’s goal is to create a demonstration network for flying taxis in Dubai for the 2020 World Expo. Full-scale operations are expected to be launched in Dallas by 2023.

Recently, eight firms from various countries have announced plans to create flying cars. Apart from Page’s firms, companies from the US (Terrafugia), China (Aviation Industry Corporation of China), the Netherlands (PAL-V), Germany (e-volo and Carplane), and Slovakia (Aeromobil) are said to be preparing entries.

The world population is flocking to cities at unprecedented rates, from roughly 30 percent in 1950 to 54 percent in 2015, with a projected 66 percent of humanity living in cities by 2050, according to the United Nations. With population growth comes urban sprawl, longer commutes, and heavier traffic, all huge wastes of resources. (Sputnik)