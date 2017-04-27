Visayas Weather Forecast: April 27, 2017

Synopsis: At 4:00 AM today, the center of Tropical Storm “Dante” was estimated based on all available data at 1,330 km east of Casiguran, Aurora (14.7°N, 134.4°E) with maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 80 kph. It is forecast to move north at 13 kph.

FORECAST: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms will be experienced over Metro Cebu and the rest of Visayas.Light to moderate winds coming from the Northeast to North will prevail over Eastern Visayas and North to Northwest over the rest of Visayas with slight to moderate seas.

OVER METRO CEBU:

Maximum Temperature: 32°C

Minimum Temperature: 25°C

Source: PAGASA