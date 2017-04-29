When Do I Replace My Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarms?

If you’re like most homeowners, time flies by and before long you’ve been living in the same place for years. And like your furniture and decor, there are two devices essential for family safety — smoke and carbon monoxide alarms — that need a refresh every so often.

Smoke and CO alarms monitor the air non-stop with advanced circuitry and highly accurate sensors. They even self-check continuously to make sure they will be ready should danger strike.

Over the years, they contend with pet hair, dust, cooking grime and other airborne contaminants. So, it’s not surprising that whether battery-powered, plug-in or wired into your home’s electrical system, these potentially life-saving devices eventually need to be replaced.

To check the age of your alarms, look for a date of manufacture sticker on the outside edge of the alarm or on the bottom of older models. Once you know the age, follow National Fire Protection Association guidelines: replace smoke alarms immediately if they are older than 10 years (or if you can’t find a date of manufacture), and CO alarms if they are 7 to 10 years old, depending on the brand (follow manufacturer’s instructions).

Canada’s leading alarm manufacturer, Kidde, offers alarms with the longest lifespan — a full 10 years. Its worry-free models feature sealed lithium batteries that never need to be changed for the life of the alarm.

Source: www.newscanada.com