Will Smith in Early Talks to Star in Disney’s ‘Aladdin’

Actor Will Smith is in early talks to play the Genie in Disney’s live-action ‘Aladdin‘ movie.

As Genie, the 48-year-old star would follow in the footsteps of Robin Williams, whose performance in the original 1992 animated film helped propel it to box office success and critical acclaim, reported Entertainment Weekly.

“Sherlock Holmes” director Guy Ritchie is helming the new Aladdin movie, working from a script by John August.

The project comes amid a wave of beloved Disney toons being remade as live-action movies. (PTI)