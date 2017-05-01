1st Argao Medical Mission Benefits 500 Residents

Around 500 residents flocked to the first medical mission held in Argao on Friday, April 28, to avail of free health and dental check-up, medicines, ‘tuli’ and haircut.

Argao town Mayor Stanley Caminero, a practicing medical doctor, personally took part in the activity by performing minor operations among the patients mostly coming from barangays Jampang, Binlod and Sumaguan.

Caminero said government services must be available to everyone regardless of its political affiliation.

“Ang serbisyo ipaabot sa tugkaran sa katawhan,” Caminero said.

Argao is currently developing rural medical offices in various areas of the town to help address the health concerns of the localities, Caminero said.

He added that free medicines, coming from the Department of Health and the Cebu Provincial Government, are available to patients who had prior medical consultation.

Teodora Goc-ong, 64, has a cyst on her nape for two years. Her sore has regrown after a medical operation in Manila.

After her check up, Goc-ong is thankful when the attending physician said her cyst is not critical. She undertook an onsite minor operation immediately.

Second district Board Member Jose Mari Salvador, a licensed nurse, assisted Caminero in performing the minor operation.

The medical mission was made possible through the efforts of the Cebu Provincial Government, Jampang Water Service and Sanitation Cooperative, and Jampang Barangay Officials.

Caminero said the next medical mission will be conducted in Barangay Langub, Argao.