2017 CCCI Grand Chamber Awards Call for Nominations

The Cebu Chamber of Commerce & Industry (CCCI) with all its array of activities for the month-long Cebu Business Month (CBM) celebration in June 2017, will culminate the event with the annual awarding of outstanding entrepreneurs in the Grand Chamber Awards and Fellowship Night on June 30, 2017.

The Grand Chamber Awards and Fellowship Night is an annual recognition of individuals, entrepreneurs, families, companies and institutions who have the exemplary contribution to the economic growth and development of Cebu.

The 2017 Grand Chamber Awards is comprised of five categories, namely: Entrepreneur of the Year, Corporate Social Responsibility Institution, Small Business Entrepreneur, Countryside Entrepreneur, and Young Entrepreneur.

Nominees for each category must have the following qualifications:

Entrepreneur of the Year

This award recognizes vital contributions of leaders and catalysts of change that built and sustained world-class businesses for at least ten (10) years in operation as of December 2016. The business in this category serves as a testament to the significant contribution to Cebu’s vibrant economy.

Corporate Social Responsibility Institution

This award recognizes companies and or institutions that aside from doing business, they also make business responsive to the needs of the society, where sustainability is embedded into the core of business operations to create a shared value for business and the community. The company must be in the industry for at least five (5) years.

Small Business Entrepreneur

This award recognizes a small business with a capitalization of Php 3M to Php 15M, and has demonstrated outstanding accomplishments. The company must have been in operation for at least three (3) years as of December 2016.

Countryside Entrepreneur

This award recognizes an entrepreneur, doing business outside Metro Cebu (towns beyond Danao in north Cebu, and Carcar in south Cebu), who has demonstrated outstanding accomplishments in his/her own field of business, providing employment and business growth in the area where his business is located. The company must have been in operation for at least five (5) years as of December 2016.

Young Entrepreneur

This award recognizes an entrepreneur, less than 35 years old, who has demonstrated exceptional acumen and outstanding accomplishments in his field of business. The company must have been in operation for at least five (5) years as of December 2016.

Aspiring nominees must be an owner or manager of a private or a publicly-listed company who is primarily responsible for the recent performance of a company. He or she must be an active member of top management for a company that has been in operation for at least five (5) years. Most importantly, the nominee must have an integrity in the area of business competition, practiced corporate social responsibility, demonstrated leadership, perseverance in the face of adversity and, lastly, demonstrated exceptional track record based on the company/business’ current financial performance.

Nominations are open to CCCI members and non-members. Self-nomination is encouraged.

Submission of nominations will be until May 19, 2017.

Should you have further inquiries, one may call CCCI’s Membership Development Division at 232-1421 to 24 local 110/111 and look for Joy Lorena Segismar.