3 Meal Planning Tips for Special Diets

Meal planning can be a daunting task. For individuals living with special diets and health conditions like diabetes, it’s important to prepare ahead. Here are three tips to help on your journey towards eating well and healthy living.

1. Food options: It’s important to eat three meals per day to keep your diet and blood glucose readings in check. Stick with high-fibre foods like whole grain breads and cereals, lentils, and fruits to help lower sugar and cholesterol levels. Have a glass of milk and a piece of fruit to complete your meal.

2. Portion sizes: A dinner plate can be used to figure out the right portions for each meal. The plate method is easy to understand and will work in any situation. Vegetables should take up exactly half your plate, as they are very high in nutrients and low in calories. Grains and starches should occupy about a quarter of the plate. These foods are broken down into glucose, which the body needs for energy. Meats and alternative foods make up the remaining quarter. Tofu, eggs, fish and lentils are healthier protein options.

3. Technology: It is important to keep your blood glucose meter with you always in case your blood sugar levels fall too low. Technology has made this easier, and the Contour Next One system and its app are helping people manage diabetes using their smartphone. Readings can be accessed from the app and shared with healthcare professionals to help identify how daily activities and food choices may impact blood glucose results.

If you’re having difficulties discovering a meal plan that’s right for you, a registered dietitian can help you create a personalized system.

www.newscanada.com