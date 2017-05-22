3,200 Homes to Rise at Casa Mira South for the Filipino Family

Real estate developer Cebu Landmasters Inc. (CLI) is building 3,200 economic subdivision units in this booming industrial hub in southern Metro Cebu.

“Casa Mira South aims to give more to the Filipino family,” said CLI President and CEO Joe Soberano who added that its latest project is an economic housing community that provides more amenities and more space for its homeowners.

According to Soberano, Casa Mira South will be located in a 32-hectare property showcasing a modern Filipino theme with traditional Filipino architecture incorporated in the house designs.

“As the city centers begin to crowd, a place in the periphery gives your family a breath of fresh air and a more relaxing place to call your home,” said Soberano who explained that over 40 percent of the subdivision is open space.

“Imagine rolling terrain uphill. The view of a growing city beside the sea is simply stunning,” he said.

Just 14 kilometers from the South Road Properties, Casa Mira South is 30 minutes by car from SM Seaside and the establishments sprouting around it. Naga City is home to the South General Hospital, schools, an historic church, fast food stores and a mall, a museum and a modern public library.

The city, moreover, takes pride of its new sports facilities like an Olympic-size pool, covered tennis courts, football fields, and a rubberized sports oval that has hosted regional government sports meets. A board walk project is expected to be finished this year.

Casa Mira South features a grand entrance that is right beside the national highway. It has one main amenity area and two secondary amenity areas. Moreover, there is a grand community clubhouse, pavilions, an adult and kiddie pool. There is also a chapel with function hall, multipurpose courts, retail areas, and 24-hour security and property management services.

House features include a toilet and bath, bathroom fixtures with shower, water closet, lavatory, wall and ceiling finish, individual water meters, kitchen countertop, kitchen base cabinet, and car port.

“For a price range of just P1.3-1.8 million, you can get more for your family in the first subdivision at the City of Naga,” said Soberano.

You may dial (032) 2314914 or get updates on our website www.cebulandmasters.com, Facebook account:www.facebok.com/officialCEBULandmasters, and Instagram @cebu_landmasters to know more about Casa Mira South.