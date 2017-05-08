41 Stranded Overseas Filipinos in Saudi Arabia Home At Last; Thankful to Gov’t

Forty-one Overseas Filipinos (OFs) composed of 17 families (17 mothers, four fathers, and 17 children) and three individuals who were stranded in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) following labor problems arrived Thursday.

They were met by Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Judy Taguiwalo and officials of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA).

Sec. Taguiwalo said that the 41 OFs are part of an estimated 7,000 individuals who are expected to avail of the 90-day amnesty program of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

They comprised the second batch of OFs who availed of the amnesty program. The amnesty program was a result of the recent visit of President Rodrigo Duterte to the KSA.

DSWD provided meals to the repatriates who were undoubtedly tired from the long flight.

The Department also gave P5,000 each to the families with women and children to help them buy milk, diapers and other basic needs, and P2,000 each to the adults or a total of P91,000.

OWWA, on the other hand, provided temporary shelter for those whose hometowns are far, as well as transportation assistance for the OFs’ local travel.

Sec. Taguiwalo said, “Karamihan sa umuwi ay mga nanay at bata. Kapag ganyan, tulungan kami ng OWWA para maalalayan namin sila. Gusto nating maipaabot ang anumang tulong na maaring makuha nila.”

(Most of the repatriates are mothers and children. OWWA and DSWD collaborate to ensure that they are cared for. We want to provide them all the assistance that they can avail from the government).

“Parte ito ng pagtanggap natin sa kanila ng may aruga, base na din sa halimbawa ni President Duterte noong nanggaling siya sa Saudi(This is to ensure that we welcome them with care, also based on the example set by President Duterte when he came from Saudi),” Sec. Taguiwalo added.

The Secretary further said that the OFs, especially the mothers and children, experienced hardships in Saudi Arabia and took advantage of the amnesty program so they can immediately come home.

Some came home with children as young as 2 months old, with one currently pregnant. Mime Bucasas De Vera, 32, expressed her gratitude to Pres. Duterte now that she is home with her 11-month old baby.

“Mahirap ang buhay doon sa Saudi, tumakas ako sa amo ko at wala akong mapuntahan. Hindi na daw ako puwede sa Bahay Kalinga dahil puno na daw kaya palipat lipat ako ng kumukopkop. Maghintay na lang daw ako ng amnesty.”

(Life in Saudi is hard. I escaped from my employer and I had nowhere to go. Bahay Kalinga was then already full, so I moved from one place to another. I was told to just wait for an amnesty), she narrated.

Mime’s mother, Virginia, travelled all the way from Aurora Province to meet her. Virginia brought along the other children of Mime whom she had not seen for five years.Virginia said that she is happy now that her daughter is already home.

Another repatriate, Josephine Naguit, 30, arrived with her 2- month old daughter. She stayed in Saudi Arabia for two years and 10 months, initially working as a domestic helper before escaping her employer. She said that her employer did not give her salary after six months of working, telling her that she will only be paid for five months.

To top it all, her employer physically hurt her and would spit on her food. Twenty seven year old Dayang Atih said she stayed in Riyadh for exactly five years and five days.

She said she left her first employer as he would find ways to touch her private parts. Before anything worse can happen, she escaped with the help of another Filipino, Hasir Musa Harani, who later became her husband.

After escaping, Dayang said she took on different jobs without an Iqama. Last year, she was also diagnosed with ovarian cancer but is grateful that they are home.

“Sabi ng mga magulang ko, okay lang kahit walang dalang pera basta makauwi lang ako. Kaya hindi ko maipaliwanag kung paano ko pasasalamatan si President Duterte. Pasalamat din ako sa DSWD sa tulong ninyo. Sana nga may mga programang makatulong sa amin dito para hindi na mag-abroad. Sa ngayon kasi dalawa pang kapatid ko ang paalis papunta din Saudi para magtrabaho.”

(My parents said it is okay if I have no money for as long as I come home. That is why I really do not know how to thank President Duterte. I am also thankful to DSWD for their assistance. I really hope we can get assistance here so that there is no need to go abroad. At present, two of my siblings are scheduled to leave for Saudi to work).

Sec. Taguiwalo said that the DSWD will offer what programs and services are within its means to help them. She however reiterated that “all government agencies must work together to help the returning OFs start a new life here and recover from the difficulties they experienced overseas.

“We also hope that the local government units and other concerned organizations in the communities will also pitch in to help them,” she said. (DSWD)