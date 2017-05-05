5 Simple Lifestyle Changes that Prevent Cancer

As the weather warms up and we head outdoors for fresh air and sunshine, we look to sunscreen and protective clothing to lower our risk of skin cancer. But other forms of cancer are also preventable through a healthy lifestyle.

World health agencies advise that these lifestyle habits will reduce your risk not only of a first cancer diagnosis, but also of a recurrence for those previously diagnosed with the disease.

In fact, recent Canadian research shows that almost half of the most common cancers — including lung, breast and colorectal cancers — can be avoided through lifestyle changes.

As the country’s largest health research platform, the Canadian Partnership for Tomorrow Project will help reveal new, more targeted ways to prevent cancer in the future.

In the meantime, here are steps you can take today to significantly reduce your cancer risk:

1. Avoid tobacco. Worldwide, smoking is the leading cause of preventable death. You can avoid an estimated 75 per cent of lung cancer cases by not smoking.

2. Maintain a healthy weight. Excess body fat is linked to an increased risk of 11 different cancers, including endometrial, colorectal and kidney cancer. Try and stay within the healthy body mass index range for your height.

3. Eat nutritious foods. Eating the recommended five daily servings of fruits and vegetables, avoiding sugary or salty foods and beverages, consuming plenty of whole grains, and limiting red and processed meat will help lower your risk of colorectal, oral and stomach cancers. Doing so will also help prevent cardiovascular disease and diabetes.

4. Get moving. Aim to be physically active every day. You don’t need to hit the gym; just move more and sit less.

5. Limit alcohol. For cancer prevention, the less you drink, the more you reduce your risk.

Find more information at www.partnershipfortomorrow.ca.

Source: www.newscanada.com