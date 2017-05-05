5 Tips for Easy Summer Sun Safety

Summertime brings longer days, warmer weather and the need for a sun safety refresher. Keeping your entire family sun safe while outdoors is the key to making this summer your best one yet.

Follow these five tips to make sure you stay protected all season long:

The sun doesn’t discriminate. Sunscreen should be applied even when you’re not in direct sunlight. Whether you’re driving in the car, sitting outside on a cloudy day or spending time in the water, your skin is still susceptible to sunburns.

2. Minimize exposure. Try to limit exposure to direct sunlight when the sun’s rays are strongest at mid-day. During these hours, seek shade or use an umbrella and be sure to wear sunscreen, a hat and light, protective clothing.

3. Remember the golf ball rule. Adults should apply 30 millilitres, or a golf ball-sized amount, of sunscreen to cover their bodies from head to toe. Remember to reapply at least every two hours.

4. Keep sunscreen on hand and make application a habit. Don’t rely on one bottle of sunscreen to protect your family all summer long. Keep sunscreen handy anywhere that you may need to apply — in your medicine cabinet, your car, your beach bag, on the kitchen counter, and your kids’ summer sports bags.

5. Select a sunscreen that meets your everyday needs. The new Banana Boat Dry Balance Sunscreen Lotion and Banana Boat Sport for Kids Sunscreen Lotion Spray are great everyday options for keeping your skin protected, both offering broad spectrum UVA and UVB protection.

