Accenture Highlights Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Automation in CEDFIT’s Transformation Summit 2017

Accenture, one of the leading key players in Information Technology and Business Process Management (IT-BPM) industry in Cebu, has supported the 2017 Transformation Summit organized by the Cebu Educational Development Foundation for Information Technology (CEDFIT) last May 22, 2017 as a gold sponsor of the said event.

JP Palpallatoc, Digital Group Lead of Accenture’s Philippines Delivery Center, discussed the Technology Vision 2017 research by tackling the major emerging technology trends affecting businesses nowadays, namely: Artificial Intelligence is the new User Interface, Ecosystems as Macrocosms, Workforce Marketplace, Design for Humans and the Uncharted. During an interview, Palpallatoc emphasized the intent of AI is to empower people to do more competitive job.

Furthermore, Accenture’s Cebu Delivery Center for Technology Lead, Arvin Yuson, focused on AI and Automation from the company’s perspective. He specifically discussed the impact, role and use of these trends in achieving business success in this era of digital revolution. In his presentation, he showed how security cameras equipped with AI can recognize fights and other security issues including traffic incidents.

Accenture undoubtedly recognizes the recent changes in the business environment brought about by technology, prompting it to help companies transform their operations. This is made possible with its delivery centers in Manila, Ilocos and Cebu which has significant contributions to its clients globally. In fact, the company prided itself for its Cebu Delivery Center as it is defined by its pool of talent, premium customer service and highly engaged and skilled employees.

On its 10th year of its Cebu operations this year, the company also remains highly committed to the development of Cebu and nearby provinces’ talent, helping them have a fulfilling career in the IT-BPM industry. Likewise, Accenture promotes the adoption of STEM courses in the academe, preparing students to be digitally fluent and future-ready.