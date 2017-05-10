All You Need to Know – Mazda CX-9, Specification & Price

It was early this year at the 2017 Manila International Auto Show that Mazda Philippines finally introduced the all-new CX-9 into their fleet. The improved crossover looks stunning and is surly a massive improvement over the ongoing model. The 2017 Mazda CX-9 has come as a fresh breeze in the already hot crossover market. With such amazing features and powerful configuration the all-new CX-9 will surely be a tough competitor to the other crossovers available in the market.

Below you’ll find all the information about Mazda CX-9 and will get to know its attributes, thus helping you make a wise purchase decision.

Dimension Tail

● It measures 5,075mm X 1,960mm X 1,716mm in length, width and height respectively

● The wheelbase now measures 2,930mm an improvement over previous model

● CX-9 has a ground clearance of 220mm, ensuring smooth ride

● With a total luggage capacity of 198-liters, it’s a good long journey companion

● Tire size reads as 255/50 R20

Engine Configuration

● Mazda CX-9 runs on 2,488cc Dynamic Pressure Turbocharged SKYACTIV-G, 4-CYL, 16 Valve mill

● It has an electrically controlled fuel injection system that contributes in making it fuel efficient

● Its 2.5-litre engine produces a maximum output of 230 PS at 5,000 rpm along with peak torque of 420 Nm @ 2,000 rpm

● It has a Euro Stage 5 emission engine, making it a way eco-friendly

● The said engine is paired to SKYACTIV-DRIVE 6-speed automatic transmission system that transmit power to all wheels

Handling Gears

● Mazda CX-9 has MacPherson Struts front and Multi-link beam rear suspension system working to make the ride smooth and jerk free

● Handling the braking duties are present Ventilated Discs and Solid Discs at the front and rear end respectively

Exterior Design Language

● At the front are present Mazda’s distinct signature grille that is very well complimented by its adaptive LED headlamps with running lamp and standard auto leveling control

● Making ride safe and easy are present Time Adjustable Intermittent with Rain Sensor wiper at the front and LED fog lamps

● The body colored side mirrors are powered with electric adjustable auto fold mechanism

● The car showcases a stylish tail lamp that blends with the redesigned tailgate, dual exhaust and rear spoiler

Cabin Amenities

● CX-9 showcases a stylish cabin with dual tone interior trim

● It is powered by MZD touch screen infotainment system

● Leather upholstery is standard in all variants

● It’s quite inside thanks to the NVH ( Noise, Vibration and Harshness) isolation system

Price & Available Color Options

● The car is available in 4 classy color tones – Aluminum Metallic, Crystal White Pearl, Jet Black and Machine Grey

● 2017 2.5L SkyActiv Turbo AWD Grand Touring price starts up at PhP 2,780,000

That’s all about Mazda CX-9, stay tuned for more such in-depth auto news and updates.