Image Source: shutterstock.com Image Source: shutterstock.com

Always Hope

Date Posted: May 13, 2017 | By Metrocebu News Team

Always Hope

Date Posted: May 13, 2017 | By Metrocebu News Team

There is always hope to find the love of your life
To be happy and to be somebody’s wife
It’ll just take time, to find the right one
In the meantime, don’t be so glum

We have to go through a few bad apples
Before we get the best
Forget with putting up with all the rest

Love is out there somewhere,
Someday it will find
The way to your heart
It’ll just take sometime

So when you feel like giving up
Saying it’s not going to happen to you
Just remember it will someday
Love, true blue

Just keep on going day after day
And before you know it
Prince charming will come your way!

Corazon Santiago

 

SOURCE: www.inspirationalarchive.com

About Metrocebu News Team

Image Source: Bradley T Morris
Related

Why I am Able to Enjoy My Life…

Are you happy in your life today? I pray that you are. I’m sure you’ve heard the old saying that a m...

Read more
Image Source: Pixabay
Related

Mending Wall

Something there is that doesn’t love a wall, That sends the frozen-ground-swell under it, And ...

Read more