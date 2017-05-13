There is always hope to find the love of your life
To be happy and to be somebody’s wife
It’ll just take time, to find the right one
In the meantime, don’t be so glum
We have to go through a few bad apples
Before we get the best
Forget with putting up with all the rest
Love is out there somewhere,
Someday it will find
The way to your heart
It’ll just take sometime
So when you feel like giving up
Saying it’s not going to happen to you
Just remember it will someday
Love, true blue
Just keep on going day after day
And before you know it
Prince charming will come your way!
Corazon Santiago
SOURCE: www.inspirationalarchive.com