There is always hope to find the love of your life

To be happy and to be somebody’s wife

It’ll just take time, to find the right one

In the meantime, don’t be so glum

We have to go through a few bad apples

Before we get the best

Forget with putting up with all the rest

Love is out there somewhere,

Someday it will find

The way to your heart

It’ll just take sometime

So when you feel like giving up

Saying it’s not going to happen to you

Just remember it will someday

Love, true blue

Just keep on going day after day

And before you know it

Prince charming will come your way!

Corazon Santiago

SOURCE: www.inspirationalarchive.com