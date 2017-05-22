AMA Education System and Department of Education Cement Partnership for Brigada Eskwela 2017

AMA Education System (AMAES) cemented its official partnership with the Department of Education (DepEd) for the Brigada Eskwela 2017 and its National Kick-off program at Ramon Duterte National High School in Cebu City with the theme: ‘Isang DepEd, Isang Pamayanan, Isang Bayanihan, Para sa Handa at Ligtas na Paaralan.’

A yearly, week-long event that happens two weeks before the official opening of classes, DepEd’s Brigada Eskwela engages participation among stakeholders to ensure that additional resources are provided to all public schools in the country to help them prepare for the influx of students as the new school year commenced.

Present at the kick-off was DepEd Secretary Leonor Magtolis Briones who stressed the importance of a strong partnership between the government, the local community, and private sector—a harmony that will ensure the safety and preparedness of our public schools. Volunteering for initiatives such as the Brigada Eskwela, she said, is true to the spirit of bayanihan, and allows for better communication among different stakeholders in the education sector including students and parents themselves.

DepEd found another strong partner in AMAES to help ensure the readiness of public schools this school year. Volunteers from AMAES network of schools are present to augment all efforts at Brigada Eskwela activities. Also, in support to DepEd’s initiative in strengthening flexible learning options in basic education, AMA will explore possible tie-up with public schools for its full-online Senior High School Program: AMA Online Senior High.

“Our commitment to education goes beyond the walls of our own institutions. We want our students and faculty to volunteer for causes like Brigada Eskwela. It allows us to share our expertise and our goal of bridging perceived gaps in life through quality education,” said Amable R. Aguiluz V, considered the Father of IT Education in the Philippines and Founder and Chairman of AMAES.

Booths that showcase AMA’s diverse curriculum and institutions will be on full display for parents and students not only at the Cebu leg but also in all Brigada Eskwela events nationwide.

Currently, AMAES has 11 different universities and colleges under its banner with campuses in major cities and towns in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao and overseas like in Bahrain, Oman, Macau, and Hong Kong. Popular mostly for its IT courses, AMAES also offers a wide variety of programs including Senior High School, certificate short courses, and undergraduate, and post-graduate degrees.

