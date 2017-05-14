Bacolod Chosen as ‘Top Philippine Model City’

Bacolod has been chosen as the top Philippine model city by The Manila Times in its search for the most livable urban centers in the country.

Mayor Evelio Leonardia,in a text message sent to the Philippine News Agency, said: “This award validates what Bacolod is now. This will inspire us more to cultivate a culture of excellence, not just for contests like this, but for our values as a people with a high sense of responsibility.”

During the awarding rites held Thursday at the New World Manila Bay Hotel, Leonardia was joined by Bacolod City Lone District Rep. Greg Gasataya, Vice Mayor El Cid Familiaran, Councilors Em Ang and Dindo Ramos, and City Administrator John Orola.

Dante Francis Ang II, executive editor, president and chief executive officer of The Manila Times, had earlier informed Leonardia that Bacolod was included in a shortlist of 12 cities chosen from among 36 for their “Philippine Model Cities” search.

Other awardees included two runners-up, and multiple other awards per category, including Peace and Security, Rest and Recreation, Research and Development, Health and Education, Clean and Green, Road and Home, Livelihood and Employment, Youth and Elders, Tax and Services, and Emergency/Disaster Preparedness.

Earlier this year, The Conyo Times also ranked Bacolod as No. 1 among 10 leading cities in the country in its “The Best Cities to Live in the Philippines” list.

“Bacolod is indeed back on track,” Leonardia said, adding the “recognition was very inspiring and encouraging as we are trying to promote a culture of excellence in the city”.

In a video presentation posted on its Facebook and YouTube accounts, The Conyo Times said, “Bacolod has been experiencing a rapid growth in tourism and infrastructure in the past few years. The thriving economy is also evident with the rise of big infrastructure and housing developments.”(Nanette L. Guadalquiver/PNA)