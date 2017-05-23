Balaod nga Gadili Pagamit ug Butang Makadisturbo sa mga Tsuper Dili Kompleto???

The law must consider any item that distracts drivers whenever they hit the road. Per report however, the LTFRB said, “trinkets and rosaries must be included”.

The “Anti-Distracted Driving Act“(ADDA), must be self-explanatory. If rosaries, trinkets and the like are covered as among those items to be cleared from the dashboard, then the law must be observed. Otherwise, our traffic enforcers will have a field day arguing with motorists about the do’s and don’ts of the law.

However, reading the meat of the law would yield to the observation. The prohibited acts made while driving include but not limited to: making or receiving calls, writing, sending or reading text-based communications, playing games, watching movies, performing calculations, reading e-books, composing messages and surfing or browsing the internet.

Clearly, what the law has excluded, shall not be included.

Let’s face it. Its about time to address the destructive effects of reckless driving. Our traffic enforcers must have a good grasp of the law. They must set the tone for clear and impartial implementation of this law to avoid creating loopholes.

