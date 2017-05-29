Binatone Global to Spotlight Impressive Product Line at CES Asia 2017

Binatone Global, an official Motorola licensee, continues to provide unprecedented innovation in the lifestyle technology category and will be exhibiting their newest products at CES Asia, giving attendees the opportunity to experience the brand’s latest releases.

Attendants at CES Asia will get a first-hand look at Binatone’s expansive product line, including Motorola Lifestyle, VerveLife, Signature, Car Accessories, Baby Monitors, Home monitors and Pet trackers. Included in Binatone’s extensive line of products showcased at CES Asia 2017 will be:

VerveOnes+ Sport Edition Maxx – The All New VerveOnes+ SE Maxx are wireless eardbuds complete with VerveLife’s compelling water and sweatproof technology that deliver a new, smaller secure fit wear style for the truly active, with optional snap on ear hooks for the most extreme adventure.

– The All New VerveOnes+ SE Maxx are wireless eardbuds complete with VerveLife’s compelling water and sweatproof technology that deliver a new, smaller secure fit wear style for the truly active, with optional snap on ear hooks for the most extreme adventure. VerveOnes+ ME- deliver a great listening experience, refined. Boasting smartphone, tablet and computer compatibility, a secure in-ear fit, full support for Siri and Google voice controls and an on-the-go portable charging case, the award-winning product is a completely wireless, stereo smart earbud that focuses on what matters most, great music on the move.

deliver a great listening experience, refined. Boasting smartphone, tablet and computer compatibility, a secure in-ear fit, full support for Siri and Google voice controls and an on-the-go portable charging case, the award-winning product is a completely wireless, stereo smart earbud that focuses on what matters most, great music on the move. Motorola Orbit, an innovative Wi-Fi® camera that turns any compatible internet enabled device into a fully functional home video monitor. It is a completely portable, weatherproof home monitor with 1080p imaging and a battery life of up to three months, that’s both Hubble Connected and supported by SD card storage so it works even in the event of Wi-Fi or power failure. “It’s an exciting time for the brand,” said Dino Lalvani, CEO and Chairman, Binatone Global. “Our products are continuously delivering innovative technology designed to improve the connected lifestyle of our consumers, and we’re looking forward to giving attendees the opportunity to experience our products at CES Asia in June.“

Several of Binatone’s highlighted products have won elite awards for their innovation and design. The Orbit was an honoree in the CES Asia 2017 Innovation Awards for the Smart Home category, joining a small percentage of other products that were given this honor each year, and the VerveOnes ME were the recipient of the prestigious Red Dot Design Award for product design.

To visit Binatone Global and their partner, MT. Digital Co., Ltd. at CES Asia 2017 and experience their award-winning and innovative products, visit booth number 1310, located in the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC) from June 7-9.

About Binatone

Binatone is a leading provider of innovative consumer electronics and lifestyle products for a broad range of applications including baby nursery, pet nursery and family connectivity at home. Binatone is an official Motorola licensee, and also markets consumer electronics under the AEG, Binatone and iDECT brands. Hubble became part of the Binatone Group in 2014 as part of a broader shift towards end to end IoT solutions.

For more information, visit www.binatoneglobal.com

About Hubble Connected

Hubble makes it easy to stay connected with your favorite people, places and pets with live video streaming and up-to-date smart notifications wherever you are. Hubble is also the first Platform-as-a-Service for the connected home. Offering complete SDK, API integration documentation and reference design, Hubble enables leading brands and hardware manufacturers to rapidly integrate and connect new products to the cloud.

Media Contacts:

