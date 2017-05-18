Bogo City Youth Competes in Malaysia Tennis Tournament

A tennis player from Bogo is the only Filipino competing in Malaysia tournament.

As of press time, 17-year old Jan Godfrey “Noy” Seno is now in Terangganu, Malaysia for six days to compete in the 2nd ITF Terannganu International Junior Championship.

According to the City of Bogo Public Information and Communications Office, Seno is competing from May 16 to 21 along with other Asian players.

It will be Seno’s fourth time to compete in Malaysia, having won as Champion in the Asian Tennis Federation 14 Under Series in 2013 and as 5th Runner-up in the 3rd Penang Asian 14U Series Tennis Championship in 2013.

He also competed in the 8th Malacca ITF International Tennis Championship back in 2015.

The 2nd ITF Terengganu International Junior Championship is part of the ITF Junior Circuit, a series of international tennis tournaments for successful national standard players.

The circuit gives players the opportunity to measure their standard against the best players from other nations and provides experience of international competition as a junior player transitions into a career in professional tennis.

Noy Seno will be the lone Filipino competing in the prestigious tournament.

Seno has already dominated the local tennis scene.(fcc/PIA7-Cebu)