Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Awards Another Communal Fish Landing Center to Ilocos Norte Fisherfolk

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) officially turned over on Monday, May 9, a Php3-million worth community fish landing center (CFLC), the fifth of its kind to fully operate in the province this year.

Led by BFAR Regional Director Nestor Domenden, the inauguration was held in Barangay Victoria, Currimao town, attended by provincial and municipal employees and the town’s fisherfolk.

With the establishment of a functional CFLC, the BFAR enjoined all stakeholders to make use of the facility as a hub center for landing and trading of fish and other seafood products.

Eyed to benefit fishers, traders and consumers by ensuring ready access to fresh, safe and affordable fishery products, the CFLC will also serve as training centers for fish processing, proper sanitation, proper handling and marketing, including conservation and protection of fisheries resources.

In Ilocos Norte, the BFAR turned over a CFLC in the coastal towns of Badoc, Pasuquin, Bangui, Burgos and Currimao. Two more CFLCs in Laoag and Paoay are being prepared for the next turnover ceremony soon.

Launched in 2015, the CFLCs are under BFAR’s umbrella program dubbed as “Targeted Actions to Reduce Poverty and Generate Economic Transformation (TARGET). The establishment of more fish landing sites nationwide is expected to reduce fisheries post-harvest losses from 25 percent to 18 percent or even lower.