Calayan Airstrip Soon to Open

Calayanos are optimistic to witness the maiden flight of the first official aircraft to land at the Calayan Airport this year as its facilities are near completion.

Vice Mayor Edmund Escalante said the airstrip is estimated to be completed in the third quarter of the year.

Escalante is hopeful that they could secure the necesary permit from the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) so that they could start the operation of the island-town’s long desired air transport facility.

He said the P241.23 million project, funded by the the Department of Transportation, aims to provide an alternative transport facility for the island municipality to improve its economic and tourism developments.

Roderick Nunez, executive assistant, said the proprietor of the Northsky Air Travel, a six-seater plane, has already signified its intent to include Calayan in their regular flight routes.

Nunez said they are now working on the permits for the full operation of the airstrip. (ALM/OTB/PIA-Cagayan)