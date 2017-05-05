Call for Applications: 2017 Philippine-Korea Bilateral Youth Exchange Program

The National Youth Commission in partnership with the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family of the Republic of Korea (ROK) opens the application to the 2017 Philippine-Korea Bilateral Youth Exchange Program which will be held on 07-16 June 2017 in Seoul, Cheonan, and Pyeongtek, ROK. With the theme Historical Culture, the program aims to provide cultural experiences of Korean domesticity and enhance Filipino understanding about Korean culture through homestay program and site visits.

NYC will be sending nine youth delegates to the program.

Qualifications for Youth Delegates:

Filipino (in-school, out-of-school, working, indigenous youth)

18-30 years old

With good communication skills

Philippine passport holder (valid until January 2018)

Mentally and physically fit to travel

With thorough knowledge of Philippine history and culture

Must be willing to shoulder expenses for round-trip airfare and travel tax

Must be able to attend the pre-departure briefing on 06 June 2017 and the program proper on 07-16 June 2017

Must be willing to be an NYC volunteer or to participate in post-program activities

Requirements:

Accomplished NYC International Programs Application Form

Scanned copy of NBI Clearance Scanned copy of valid passport

One (1) recommendation letter from Reference Person (professor, immediate supervisor, etc) outlining the applicant’s abilities and skills related to the theme of program (Korean Studies/Pop Culture)

An essay (not less than 500 words) about the applicant’s educational or professional background and how being part of the program will help their studies or chosen career path

Expenses: Delegates will shoulder their travel expenses from their residence (province) to NAIA and back, as well as their accommodation in Manila for the pre-departure briefing, international airfare (Manila-Incheon-Manila), and their travel tax/terminal fee.

• The organizer will shoulder the delegates’ food, accommodation, and local transportation in Korea.

The following are automatically disqualified:

1. Participants of NYC-coordinated international programs from 02 May 2015 until the present whose airfare, accommodation, and meals were paid for by the organizer; and

2. Participants of NYC-coordinated international programs from 02 May 2016 until the present whose airfare was shouldered by the participants and whose accommodation and meals were paid for by the organizer.

3. NYC International Programs Beneficiaries who have not completed their volunteer work hours.

How to apply:

• Documents or requirements must be submitted to 2016philkorea@gmail.com (with Subject Heading: APPLICATION FOR 2017 PHILIPPINE-KOREA YOUTH EXCHANGE PROGRAM)

• FOR PERSONAL APPLICATIONS: Submit your documents to THE INTERNATIONAL PROGRAMS UNIT, 3rd Floor West Insula Building, West Avenue, Quezon City, 1105.

• FOR SUBMISSION THRU COURIER: Send your documents to: THE INTERNATIONAL PROGRAMS UNIT, 3rd Floor West Insula Building, West Avenue, Quezon City, 1105.

• Applicants are advised to strictly follow the instructions for submission. The NYC will not be responsible for application documents which will be lost or sent to wrong e-mail addresses.

• Deadline for submission is on 15 May 2017.

Visa Application Requirements If accepted into the program, you will need to submit the following documents:

1. For students

· School certificate (original)

· Copy of school ID

· Copy of Birth Certificate

· Parent’s Documents (Employment Certificate or Business Permit, Income Tax Return, and Original Copy of Bank Statement)

2. For working youth

· Employment certificate (original)

· Copy of company ID

· Copy of Birth Certificate

· Bank Certificate/Bank Statement (original)

· Income Tax Return

3. Others

· Copy of Birth Certificate

· Bank Certificate/Bank Statement (original)

· Parent’s Documents (Employment Certificate or Business Permit, Income Tax Return, and Original Copy of Bank Statement)

Inquiries:

• Please send all queries to 2016philkorea@gmail.com with subject heading “Query: 2017 PHILIPPINE-KOREA YOUTH EXCHANGE PROGRAM”.

• Please get in touch with the NYC International Programs Unit through Sarah Grutas at telephone numbers (02) 4162833.

• The NYC reserves the right not to respond to questions whose answers are already stated in this briefer or in the application form. (NYC)