Call for Applications: ASEAN Youth Interfaith Camp (AYIC) 2017

The ASEAN Studies Center of Universitas Pesantren Tinggi Darul Ulum (Unipdu) in cooperation with ASEAN Studies Center of Universitas Gadjah Mada (UGM) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia are inviting young Filipinos to join the ASEAN Youth Interfaith Camp (AYIC) 2017, with the theme “Tolerance in Diversity for ASEAN Harmony” to be held at Islamic Center of Unipdu Jombang, East Java, Indonesia on 28-30 October 2017.

Requirements:

1. Must be students ages 20-35 years old

2. Should come from ASEAN Member States and ASEAN Partners

3. Physically and mentally fit

4. Can communicate in English

5. Able to commit to the program schedule

6. Submit a paper (see policy paper recommendation below)

7. Complete application form at http://bit.ly/AYIC2017

Registration Policy Paper Recommendation:

1. The theme for the policy paper recommendation is “Tolerance in Diversity for Global Harmony”. This theme includes various topics related to interfaith dialogue and cooperation, tolerance, balance, and moderate views.

2. Should not exceed 800 words

3. Should be in Times New Roman, size 12, 1.5 spacing, in word file only (.docx)

4. Format template: title, background and problem, objectives, method and process, findings and action plan

5. Should be submitted before 05 July 2017 via email to asc@unipdu.ac.id

6. All papers received will be peer reviewed by a panel of experts. Policy paper recommendations and report of the conference will be published in electronic proceedings on the website psa.unipdu.ac.id as well as via email to all participants approximately on 15 November 2017.

How to Apply:

1. Register via website: psa.unipdu.ac.id or visit http://bit.ly/AYIC2017Registration

2. Complete the electronic application form and upload scanned identity document (passport) along with student card and recent photo

3. Entries must be received by 05 July 2017

4. The committee will send you a notification of acceptance

Funding Arrangements and Facilities:

1. Airplane Tickets – Airfare to Juanda International Airport, East Java, Indonesia should be covered by the respective participants

2. Local Transportation – Airport transfer will be provided

3. Accommodation – Accommodation will be provided for the duration of the program in Darul Ulum University Boarding House

4. Meals – Halal meal (breakfast, lunch, dinner) will be provided during the program

For more information, visit www.unipdu.ac.id. (NYC)