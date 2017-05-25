Capitol Extends ‘Halad’ in Remote Island

Some 258 senior citizens benefited from the modest gifts after Capitol official stretched out “Halad ni Lolo ug ni Lola” program in the remote island of Carnaza in Daanbantayan on Friday.

Daanbantayan Mayor Vicente Loot and Carnaza Barangay Captain Narciso Canete assisted Capitol officials as they distributed food packs to the elderlies. Each pack contains 500 ml milk, 5 sardines, 4 noodles and 3 kilos of rice.

During the program, Cañete expressed appreciation to Governor Hilario P. Davide III, Vice-Governor Agnes A. Magpale and Capitol staff for braving long distances just to reach their place.

Carnaza, a-174 hectare (430 acres) turtle-shape island, is two hours away from the port of Tapilon.

“Dako namong kalipay ug pasalamat ngadtu nilang Governor Davide ug Vice Governor Magpale sa espesyal nga pagtagad nga gihatag nila diri kanamo,” Canete said.

Aprecion Amanilla, 74 years old from Sitio Pantao in Carnaza Island, also expressed her gratitude to the provincial government for the gift of love they received.

“Daghan kaayong salamat sa inyong pagbisita namo ug sa mga gasa nga amoang nadawat karon,” Amanilla expressed.

Water kits

Cebu Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) head Baltazar S. Tribunalo Jr. said 200 jerry cans (16 liters capacity), 3 lengths of ½ diameter water pipes, 3 sets of garden hose and 3 water tanks (1,000 liters holding capacity) were also distributed among residents.

He said 616 households can use these water kits to store clean and potable water for their safety consumption.

“Sinugdanan pa lamang kini nga pag anhi namo, ug naa pay mga musunod nga pagbisita nga magdala na sa kalambuan para sa atung isla,” Tribunalo assured.

He added that jerry cans can help the locals store safe water and avoid diseases.

Last March, Carnaza Island went under a state of calamity after 129 victims have fallen ill in cholera outbreak.

Mayor Loot in his message welcomed the development and expressed his gratitude to the provincial government for extending the assistance in the island.

“Pasalamat kita sa atoang Gobernador ug sa Besi-Gobernador nga bisan sa atuang kalayo diri sa isla kay duol gihapon kita sa ilang mga dughan,” Mayor Loot expressed.

He also told the residents to take care of the water kits they received.

“Kana inyong nadawat dunay kantidad ug dili dali ang pagdala ana diri kanato busa ampingi intawn na ninyo ang gihatag sa provincial government diha ninyo,” Mayor Loot added.