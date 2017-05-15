Capitol Sets Turn-Over of P6.6M worth of Meat Vans, Dairy Equipment to LGUs, COOPs

The Capitol readies the distribution of the P6.6 million worth of vehicles for meat transport, portable cow milking machines and milk storage cans for Local Government Units (LGUs) and multi-purpose cooperatives in Cebu province on Monday, May 15, 2017, a Provincial Veterinarian said.

Mary Rose Vincoy, Provincial Veterinarian’s Office (PVO) head, said these insulated meat vans will be given to areas where slaughterhouses are located kilometers away from the local meat producers.

The municipalities of Consolacion, Badian, Tuburan, Medellin, Dalaguete, Dumanjug, Barili, Argao, Tudela, and Bantayan are the recipients of the brand new vehicles that cost around P275, 000 each.

Vincoy said the PVO is allotting P2.75 million for these transportation that aims to support the LGU’s meat production and as response to Gov. Hilario Davide III’s food security and countryside development agenda.

Moreover, Vincoy said the PVO sought help from the Cebu Federation of Dairy Cooperatives (Cefedco) in identifying the recipients for the portable cow milking machine.

“Cefedco has what we call ‘primaries’ or other cooperatives as their members. The federation selected the cooperatives through their regular meetings, assessing their needs,” Vincoy said.

Among the cooperatives that will receive the machines are Lugo Dairy Farmers Association in Borbon, Compostela Heart Squad, Mulao Multi-purpose Cooperative in Compostela, Tayud Dairy Producers Cooperative in Liloan, San Vicente Dairy Producers Cooperative in Liloan, Binaliw Farmers Producers Cooperative in Danao, Garing Dairy Producers Cooperative in Consolacion, Argao Dairy Multi-purpose Cooperative, Cabcaban Farmer Multi-purpose Cooperative, and Basak Dairy Cooperative in Compostela.

PVO has allocated a total of 1.955 million the 23 milking machines, while an aggregate of P1.92 million is assigned for the 160 aluminum milk storage with a storing capacity of 20 liters. These canisters will be distributed to 19 municipalities. (Korinna Lucero)