CCCI Partners with Creative Magnate

Customer service excellence has always been and will always be one of the critical competitive advantages for any business.

Cebu’s largest business organization has seen this need to be addressed, disseminated to all economic drivers to continue propelling business growth.

CCCI in partnership with Creative Magnate Institute will offer a World Class Customer Service public seminar on May 17 and 18, 2017 at Golden Prince Hotel and Suites Cebu.

The public seminar will be graced by the presence of International Speaker Padma Mangharam Siap.

Padma has helped many organizations increase their productivity through fun IQ and EQ balanced programs based on specific organizational needs.

This World Class Customer Service program not only provides the skills but creates the right mindset to ensure implementation and consistency of a Customer Service Culture, so that it is ingrained. This program will also enable the participants to understand the customers, anticipate, meet and even surpass their expectations.

If you have further inquiries, you can call CCCI’s Business Development and Management Services Division at (032) 232-1421 to 24 local 109 and look for Ms. Karen Joy Autor.