Cebu Business Month 2017: Cebu Digital Innovation Summit

Cebu Business Month (CBM) is celebrating its 21st year as the Metropolitan’s highly prestigious business festival, and Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI), through this year’s working committee under the able leadership of Charles Kenneth Co and assisted by Nimrod Quiñones, has lined up an exciting series of activities for the industry’s best.

Cebu Digital Innovation Summit, a two-day convention for the business sector, academe, ICT Councils, LGU’s and NGO’s, is set to happen on June 2 and 3 at Summit Galleria Cebu. This gathering offers an opportunity for its participants to learn, interact, network and collaborate for the continuous growth of the industry on a national scale. Special stakeholders come in the form of the newly organized Innovation Council of Cebu envisioned to seek, cultivate, sustain and promote Cebu as an Innovation Island through adaptive education and ICT-based advocacies. The latter includes nurturing a culture of innovation throughout Cebu including start-ups, developing an ICT-based entrepreneurial ecosystem, and fostering innovation and emerging technologies.

Inspired by CBM 2017’s theme “STEP Up Cebu” (“Stepping Up Technology, Entrepreneurship and Productivity for the Upliftment of Cebu”), the event will be an avenue to provide a knowledge-sharing platform on:

•How digital innovation is critical for one’s success

•How to prepare one’s company for the constant developments in technology

•Disruptive innovation

CBM 2017’s ICT & BPM Chairperson Mr. Christian Paro-an, and Co-Chairperson Mr. Michael Cubos, are pleased to inform the summit’s attendees that local and international experts have been invited to discuss “the opportunities and challenges created by adopting new business technology trends, as well as their impact on the ICT/BPM industry, particularly among MSME’s of today.”

Highlights expected during the summit are the keynote address of Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Secretary, Atty. Rodolfo Salalima; a talk on “Innovations in the World” by Google’s CEO for Marketing Solutions Platform/Tech Innovation, Mr. Jorge Cohen; a panel discussion on “Going Digital” by First Circle, Google’s Mr. Ian Macariola, PLDT SME Nation and Payoneer Philippines’ Country Manager, Mr. Miguel Warren. Participants will also be hearing from CCCI President Ms. Melanie Ng, and from CBM 2017’s Overall Chairperson Mr. Charles Kenneth Co and ICT & BPM Co-Chairperson Mr. Michael Cubos, along with a roster of other esteemed speakers and resource persons.

The event will feature the official induction of the newly-formed Innovation Council of Cebu, a groundbreaking collaboration of forward-thinkers and creative minds.

To be a part of this two-day gathering, interested participants may register via the following options:

•Online at www.cebubusinessmonth.net and www.cebubusinessmonth.com

•Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, through the CBM Secretariat at:

-(032) 232.1421 to 24 locals 107/108

-0916.464.1747

-cebuchamber@gmail.com | cebuchamber.cbmsecretariat@gmail.com

The rates for the conference are as follows:

•Industry: P 2,800.00

•Academe: P 2,000.00

•Early bird (on or before May 19): P 2,400.00

•Group Package (4+1): P 9,600.00

Each package includes a conference kit, an ID, morning and afternoon snacks, and a lunch buffet.

CCCI, through CBM, looks forward to a successful summit as it continues to promote sustainable initiatives in the industry, and bring business to the next level!