Cebu Business Month 2017: STEP Up Cebu

Cebu Business Month, renowned as the province’s biggest and most prestigious business festival will start its series of activities with a Grand Opening Salvo at The Terraces, Ayala Center Cebu, on the 1st day of June. It is through the efforts of Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) that this event gained support and following for 21 years now. Moreover, this month-long event serves as an avenue for CCCI to give recognition to the success of Cebu’s business owners both in enterprise and society’s development.

“CBM is a beaming affirmation of CCCI’s steadfast commitment in actively engaging in programs that will spur the formation of new investments and expansion of operations leading to the creation of jobs as well as in promoting sustainable initiatives,” said CCCI President Melanie Ng.

For Mr. Charles Kenneth Co, CBM 2017 Overall Chairperson, “CBM has become a powerful and effective tool for Cebu’s business community in achieving global competitiveness.”

This year’s Cebu Business Month kicks off bearing the theme “Step Up Cebu” or Stepping Up Technology, Entrepreneurship and Productivity for the Upliftment of Cebu. This aims to gather individuals and business personalities in various activities in areas including Tourism, Information and Communications Technology and Business Processing Management, Entrepreneurship and Creative Industries as CBM sticks to inspire, promote and grow local businesses through several activities in the said areas.

Ms. Melanie Ng proudly emphasizes STEP Up Cebu’s role in propelling Cebu businesses especially the local MSMEs. CCCI focuses on strengthening the business community’s competencies to gain a competitive advantage globally and she strongly believes that this includes leading the local MSMEs’ to innovation with the use of digital online technologies.

“Recognizing the importance of the role of the MSMEs in the global economy, CCCI resolves to work harder and be more than ever relentless in pursuing our goal of sustaining Cebu’s SMEs growth and development in order to use opportunities arising form this year’s ASEAN Economic Integration, as well as to become more resilient and to lessen our vulnerabilities to foreign competition and exposure to market risks,” she added.

The individuals behind Cebu Business Month 2017’s celebration are:

Charles Kenneth Co – Overall Chairperson

Nimrod Quinones – Vice Chairperson/ Business-In-Gold Tournament Chairperson

Michelle Varron – Communications Committee Chairperson

Christian Paro-an – ICT & BPM Chairperson

Michael Cubos – ICT & BPM Co-Chairperson

Director Nannette Arbon – ICT & BPM Co-Chairperson

Edwin Ortiz – Tourism Chairperson

Cenelyn Manguilimotan – Tourism Co-Chairperson

Edilberto Mendoza – Tourism Co-Chairperson

Cathleen “Kate” Anzani – Entrepreneurship Chairperson

Joyce Natalie Yang – Entrepreneurship Co-Chairperson (Industry-Academe)

Architect Benjamin Avila – Grand Opening Salvo Chairperson

Robinson Uy – Grand Chamber Awards and Fellowship Night Chairperson

This year’s activities, through the efforts of the committee and CBM’s Head for CCCI, Maribel Melgar, are as follows:

April 25: Workshop 2 of 3 ( Shaping a New Workforce: Industry-Academe Consultation Workshops)

May 11: Work shop 3 of 3 ( Shaping a New Workforce: Industry-Academe Consultation Workshops)

June 1: Grand Opening Salvo

June 1-4: Exhibit for MSMEs featuring KAPATID MENTOR ME Mentees

June 2-3: Cebu Digital Innovation Summit

June 3: KAPATID MENTOR ME Batch 2 Graduation

June 10-12: LUMBA’G LAAG SA SUGBO:Race to Cebu’s Hidden Attractions

June 15: Business-In-Golf tournament

June 16: Cebu Travel and Tourism Summit

June 20-22: STEP UP Cebu Entrepreneurship Conference Expo

June 22: CEO Networking Night

June 27: Digital Marketing Competition (Awarding)

June 30: Grand Chamber Awards and Fellowship Night

Through these activities and Cebu Business Month 2017 in general, CCCI aims to succeed in “bringing business to the next level.” It is optimistic in achieving further growth and development in the business sector, leading to region’s inclusive growth. (ML)