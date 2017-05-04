Cebu Grad Tops 2016 Bar Exams, 3 Others in Top Ten

A graduate of the University of San Carlos (USC) College of Law in Cebu City topped the 2016 bar examination, while three other graduates of the same university landed in the top ten of the bar passers.

The Supreme Court (SC) announced on Wednesday the results on the 2016 bar examination in which 3,747 or 59.06 percent out of 6,254 examinees passed.

The 2016 bar examination was conducted in four Sundays in November 2016 at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila.

Karen Mae Calam, a USC College of Law graduate, with a rating of 89.05 percent, bested 3,747 other passers.

Another USC graduate, Fiona Cristy Lao, placed third with a rating of 88.80 percent.

Lao shared the third place with Athalia Liong of Andres Bonifacio College.

Two other USC graduates, Anne Margaret Momongan, with a rating of 87.80 percent, and Jefferson Gomez, with a rating of 87.70 percent, placed seventh and eighth place, respectively.

The other top ten passers are Alanna Gayle Ashley Khio, a graduate of Silliman University, second place, with a rating of 88.95 percent; Allana Mae Babayen-on, a graduate of University of San Agustin, fourth place, with a rating of 88.40 percent;

Justin Ryan Morilla, a graduate of the Ateneo de Davao University, fifth place, with a rating of 88.40 percent; Mark Davao Camarao, a graduate of Northwestern University, sixth place, with a rating of 88.10 percent; Nia Rachelle Gonzales, a graduate of University of Batangas and Silliman University graduate Marie Chielo Ybio shared the ninth place with 87.50 percent; and Andrew Stephen Liu from Silliman University at tenth place with 87.45 percent. (EB/PNA)