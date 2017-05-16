Cebu Parklane International Hotel New Brand Ambassador,Rowell Ucat

To further establish the hotel’s brand in the social media platforms, Cebu Parklane International Hotel tapped the services of social media influencers, Rowell “Roy” Ucat or better known by the public as Medyo Maldito.

Cenelyn Manguilimotan, the hotel’s General Manager, explained that since the brand of Parklane is to be a Cebuano hotel promoting local, it is just timely for them to establish homegrown local talents.

“Especially nowadays that people are into social media, we need someone influential. So why go far? We have to have a heart of a Cebuano to which I understand Rowell has.”

With Medyo Maldito’s wit, straightforward and at times harsh memes about friends, falling in love, moving on; undoubtedly he has captured the hearts of his more than 300K followers.

Aside from the usual hugot video content he produces, he promises to let his followers experience how it truly feels to stay at the only hotel in Cebu that stands for Cebu, Parklane.

Ucat’s memes evolved from simple tweets and quotes, to hugot and banat conversation pictures, funny videos on reactions to everyday situations, and now to his latest Inday Hugot series.

Rowell Ucat a.k.a Medyo Maldito is not just a social media influencer but also a Bisaya songwriter of the VISPOP entry “Sa Imong Heart” and “Hahahasula”. He is also a playwright of the play “Gugmang Giatay”.