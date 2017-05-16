unnamed

Cebu Parklane International Hotel New Brand Ambassador,Rowell Ucat

Date Posted: May 16, 2017 | By Press Release

Cebu Parklane International Hotel New Brand Ambassador,Rowell Ucat

Date Posted: May 16, 2017 | By Press Release

To further establish the hotel’s brand in the social media platforms, Cebu Parklane International Hotel tapped the services of social media influencers, Rowell “Roy” Ucat or better known by the public as Medyo Maldito.

Cenelyn Manguilimotan, the hotel’s General Manager, explained that since the brand of Parklane is to be a Cebuano hotel promoting local, it is just timely for them to establish homegrown local talents.

“Especially nowadays that people are into social media, we need someone influential. So why go far? We have to have a heart of a Cebuano to which I understand Rowell has.”

With Medyo Maldito’s wit, straightforward and at times harsh memes about friends, falling in love, moving on; undoubtedly he has captured the hearts of his more than 300K followers.

Aside from the usual hugot video content he produces, he promises to let his followers experience how it truly feels to stay at the only hotel in Cebu that stands for Cebu, Parklane.

Ucat’s memes evolved from simple tweets and quotes, to hugot and banat conversation pictures, funny videos on reactions to everyday situations, and now to his latest Inday Hugot series.

Rowell Ucat a.k.a Medyo Maldito is not just a social media influencer but also a Bisaya songwriter of the VISPOP entry “Sa Imong Heart” and “Hahahasula”. He is also a playwright of the play “Gugmang Giatay”.

About Press Release

An official statement issued to us giving information on a particular matter, events, etc.
02
Related

SM Prime Expands in Mindanao with SM CDO Downtown Premi

SM Prime Holdings, Inc. (SM Prime), one of the leading integrated property companies in Southeast As...

Read more
Image Source: Wikipedia
Related

DTI Issues New Guidelines for Mandatory Certification o

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has issued the new guidelines for mandatory certification...

Read more