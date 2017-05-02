Cebu Province, Dumaguete City Hailed as Over-All Champs in 27th Reg’l Farm Congress

The Province of Cebu triumphed over other provinces in Central Visayas as it came out over-all champion in the province category in the recently concluded 27th Regional Farm Family Congress held in Bogo City last April 19-21, 2017.

Meanwhile, Dumaguete City was hailed as over-all champion in the city category. The City of Bogo, last year’s champion and five-time winner, was not in the running as it hosted this year’s event.

The Regional Farm Family Congress is a three-day event organized by the Department of Agriculture (DA) 7.

It was participated by different rural-based organizations such as 4-H Club, Rural Improvement Club, and farmers’ and fisherfolks’ associations from the four provinces in Central Visayas and the cities of Bayawan, Dumaguete and Bogo.

The keynote speaker during the opening program was DA 7 Regional Executive Director Atty. Salvador Diputado.

He talked about the future that is now in the present agriculture of our country, including introduction of applications and websites provided by Agriculture Secretary Manny Piñol in support of President Rodrigo Duterte’s vision to remove the guesswork in Philippine farming.

Meanwhile, he finished his speech emphasizing on one of the Agenda of Secretary Piñol’s 10-point Agenda which is to “Make food affordable and attainable.”

Diputado discussed the Adaptation and Mitigation Initiative in Agriculture or AMIA National Color-Coded Agricultural Guide (NCCAG), an interactive colorcoded map that identifies the crops that are most suitable in agricultural parcels, and overlays soil properties, elevation, rainfall pattern, temperature and more importantly, the projected climate-induced multi-hazards.

This can be found in its website farmersguidemap.gov.ph.

A number of contests were held during the event such as Galing Mais, Vegetable Pickles Contest, Folk Dance, Doble Kara, Net Mending, Handicraft Making from Non-Biodegradable Materials, Empowered Quiz Bee and a Singing Contest.

The winner for this year’s 4-H Empowered Quiz Bee is set to represent Region 7 in the upcoming National Farm Family Congress to be held in the Province of Zamboanga del Norte on May 2017.