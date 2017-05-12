Certification of SSS Members Applying for Taiwan Working VISA

The Social Security System (SSS) is advising its members that the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in the Philippines will accept SSS Certification of Unified Multipurpose Identification System (UMID) Card Issuance in lieu of UMID card for Taiwan-bound members.

Members who applied for UMID card starting 20 February 2017 and those who applied before the said date that pass through investigation due to similar fingerprints can request for this certification.The recruitment agency’s liaison officer may also request for the certification in behalf of the member by submitting letter of authority and a valid ID.

The certification request from NCR Branch Offices and SSS POEA will be released at SSS POEA after three working days from date of application. For those who applied in SSS branches outside NCR, the certification will be available after four working days.

The delay in the processing of UMID card applications is due to the stoppage of the Central Verification System (CVS) supervised by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA). CVS checks biometric uniqueness.

CVS operation stopped due to high temperature problem in the Data Center of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) where the PSA keeps the CVS. SSS turned over the CVS administration to PSA in July 2015. The SSS certification of UMID Card Issuance will be issued until the CVS problem is resolved and the resulting backlog is processed and eliminated. For queries, members may visit any SSS branch, call the SSS hotline at 920-6446 to 55, or email member_relations@sss.gov.ph. (SSS)