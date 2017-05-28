Cervical Cancer is Preventable and Curable- Health Expert

Cervical cancer, which remains among the top cases of cancer in the country, is preventable and curable if detected early.

Dr. Jimmy Billod of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology of the Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center stressed this during the DOH – CAR led media forum here.

Billod explained that cervical cancer is mainly due to human papillomavirus (HPV) infection mostly due to unsafe and unprotected sexual intercourse.

Symptoms include abnormal vaginal bleeding, unusual discharge amount, color, consistency or smell and pelvic pain especially during sexual intercourse.

For BGHMC, there were 50 cases of cervical cancer recorded 2015, and another 60 cases in 2016, which Billod attributed to increase in awareness with more women now seeking medical attention.

Commonly diagnosed with cervical cancer are women aged between 35 and 45 but younger women who were sexually active are also at risk of being infected by HPV, he said.

Billod advised women to have a regular Pap Smear, the common type of cervical cancer screening, as a preventive measure. Like any other illness, early detection is very important so that the right medication or medical intervention can be applied immediately, he explained.

Cancer awareness is among the DOH health advocacy for the month of May. Aside from IEC (Information, Education and Communication) campaign, BGHMC is also currently conducting a month-long free Pap smear.

BGHMC is also offering chemotherapy services for cancer patients through its Cancer Institute that is expected to have an advanced brachytherapy (a form of radiotherapy commonly used as an effective treatment for cervical, prostate, breast and skin cancer) facility within the year. (JDP/CCD/P. Antonio – PIA CAR/ UPB Intern)