CHED Continues Scholarship Grants for Tertiary Faculty Members

With the K to 12 implementation displacing some faculty members, the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) continues to push for institution development and offer scholarship grants for graduate studies.

Dr. Freddie Bernal, CHED-7 and Negros Island Region Director, highlights the opportunity for the displaced faculty to avail of the K to 12 Transition Programs such as the scholarships and research grants.

According to Dr. Josefino Ronquillo, Supervising Education Program Specialist in Region 7, only 42 percent of college and university faculty members are master’s degree holders.

“It’s not enough,” he said, adding that the rounds of allocation for scholarships are being increased.

Dr. Ronquillo also hopes that by 2018, faculty members with master’s degrees will increase to 70 percent.

A master’s degree is the minimum requirement to teach in tertiary schools.

Existing college and university faculty members without master’s degree are welcome to apply for scholarship grants offered by CHED.

As of academic year 2016-2017, a total of 164 scholarship grants for local graduate studies and one for abroad were given under CHED’s K to 12 Transition Program.

The deadline of submission of requirements to CHED-7 office is on June 30, 2017.