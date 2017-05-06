God must have known there would be times

We’d need a word of cheer

Someone to praise a triumph

Or brush away a tear.

He must have known we’d need to share

The joy of “little things”

In order to appreciate

The happiness life brings.

I think he knew our troubled hearts

Would sometimes throb with pain

At trials and misfortunes

Or some goals we can’t attain.

He knew we’d need the comfort

Of an understanding heart

To give us strength and courage

To make a fresh, new start.

He knew we’d need companionship

Unselfish…lasting…true,

And so God answered the heart’s great need

With CHERISHED FRIENDS….like you..

B.J. Morbitzer

SOURCE: www.inspirationalarchive.com