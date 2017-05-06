Image Source: Stocksy Image Source: Stocksy

Cherished Friends

Date Posted: May 6, 2017 | By Metrocebu News Team

God must have known there would be times
We’d need a word of cheer
Someone to praise a triumph
Or brush away a tear.
He must have known we’d need to share
The joy of “little things”
In order to appreciate
The happiness life brings.
I think he knew our troubled hearts
Would sometimes throb with pain
At trials and misfortunes
Or some goals we can’t attain.
He knew we’d need the comfort
Of an understanding heart
To give us strength and courage
To make a fresh, new start.
He knew we’d need companionship
Unselfish…lasting…true,
And so God answered the heart’s great need
With CHERISHED FRIENDS….like you..

B.J. Morbitzer

 

SOURCE: www.inspirationalarchive.com

Image Source: Jason Isaacs
