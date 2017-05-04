Civil Service Commission Releases Results of March 12 Career Service Exams

A total of 25,090 out of 219,697 (11.42%) examinees passed the Career Service Examinations, Pen and Paper Test administered nationwide by the Civil Service Commission (CSC) on March 12. The CSC released the complete List of Passers of the Career Service Professional and SubProfessional examinations on April 21 through the CSC website www.csc.gov.ph.

The CSC stressed that only the List of Passers posted on the CSC website is official. It disclaims liability for any other postings of results on any other websites.

Michael Louie D. Lim from Northern Mindanao, with a rating of 92.45, bested 188,528 examinees of the Career Service Professional test, while Faye S. Cruz from Metro Manila, with an 89.12 rating, placed first among the 31,169 hopefuls of the SubProfessional level.

The Professional test posted an 11.48% passing rate while the SubProfessional test had 11.07%, respectively comprising 21,640 and 3,450 successful passers.

The SubProfessional eligibles can be appointed to first level positions (clerical, trades, crafts and custodial service) and Professional eligibles to second level positions (professional, technical and scientific up to division chief) in the government career service that do not involve practice of profession and are not covered by special laws.

Aside from eligibility, an aspirant for a government career service position must meet education, experience and training requirements of the position. Applicants may have to undergo an internal screening process by the agency’s selection board, which may be composed of competency-based written tests, interviews, and other processes to determine the most qualified candidate for the job.

Top passers for the Professional level also include:

1. Arvin Lawrence N. Quiñones (NCR)-91.17

2. Mark Anthony B. Cristobal (Southern Tagalog)-91.13

3. Al-Sinbad G. Bercasio (Bicol region)-90.92

4. Mark Oliver Ian C. Delos Reyes (NCR)-90.90

5. Jan Joseff B. Genduso (NCR)-90.89

6. Marc Kevin C. Liwag (NCR)-90.68

7. Jan Steven E. Reyes (NCR)-90.48

8. Jenny P. Manalastas (Central Luzon)-90.40

9. Nina Edissa C. Sabio and Paolo Jay S. Capio (both NCR)-90.35; (more)

For the SubProfessional level:

1. Roi Solomon B. Labay (NCR)-88.87

2. Billy Jason B. Vuelta (Cagayan Valley)-88.55

3. Reggie F. Ponce (NCR)-88.27

4. Paulyn Vyhmarie Claro (Central Visayas)-88.26

5. Resilyn P. Bago (Southern Tagalog)-88.24

6. Joemar Steave F. Abanilla (CAR)-88.03

7. Camille Dayanara C. Anquilo (Southern Tagalog)-87.74

8. Antonio E. Ang, Jr. (NCR) and Shirley Ann C. Vasol (Cagayan Valley)-87.70

In terms of regional performance, NCR, apart from grabbing half of the top spots, also posted the highest passing rate at 19.09%, in both levels of examination, which is translated to 6,180 total passers out of 32,371 examinees. The Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) came in second with a 16.71% passing rate. Other top performing regions include Central Luzon with 13.26%, Central Visayas – 13.14%, and Southern Tagalog – 11.74%.

Examinees may get their individual test results using the Online Civil Service Examination Result Generation System (OCSERGS) on or before May 7, 2017. Examinees, both passed and failed, are advised to access CSC Examination Advisory No. 06, s. 2017 posted on the CSC website.

Passers will be issued a Certification of Eligibility. The CSC advises exam passers to coordinate first with the CSC Regional Office on the availability, requirements and procedure in claiming their Certification. A complete directory of CSC Regional Offices is available at the CSC website.

Filing of application is ongoing for the Career Service written examinations scheduled on Aug. 6. until 02 June 2017. Applicants should personally file their applications at the CSC Regional Office (CSC RO), or at any of the CSC RO’s Field Offices, where they intend to take the examination.

For details on testing centers, qualification, application requirements and procedure, where to get application forms, and other relevant information, interested parties are advised to access and read thoroughly CSC Examination Announcement No. 03, s. 2016. (CSC)