Concentrix Wins Award for BPO Organization of the Year

Concentrix Philippines has won the BPO Organization of the Year at the Golden Globe Tigers Awards held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

With exceptional commitment to growth of its staff and its continued investment in the Philippines’ information technology and business process management (IT-BPM) industry, Concentrix Philippines was an early front-runner to receive the prestigious award.

Concentrix started operations in the Philippines in 2002. The company has always viewed the Philippines as an excellent location for its business because of the high quality of talent. Locally, Concentrix has grown to more than 24,000 exceptional staff spread across multiple sites within the country.

“We are fanatical about our clients and staff. Our team in the Philippines continually drive great performance and results that exceed our clients’ expectations. This recognition, along with several others in the past, highlights our commitment to being Different by Design TM and our investment in the development of our staff. Our staff are highly engaged, and as a result provide valuable, high quality services,” said Concentrix Philippines Country Leader Elek Toth.

The Golden Globe Tigers Awards is an international award-giving body that aims to recognize the “tigers” in the fields of marketing, branding corporate social responsibility, and social innovation and education that continuously introduce innovative practices to businesses.

